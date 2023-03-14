Click to share this via email

“This summer’s gonna be hot!”

With their upcoming Hot Summer Nights tour, TLC and Shaggy hope to have a ball with special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

The Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour, scheduled to begin on June 1 in Alabama, will stop in key cities like New York, Florida, California, Texas, and more.

The biggest singles from each act will be played for the audience, including TLC’s “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls,” Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel,” En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind,” and Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls.”

Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time and continuing through March 16 at 10 p.m. local time. The next day, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time, general tickets go on sale. On Live Nation, you can get more details about tickets.

Here’s the complete list of TLC and Shaggy’s Hot Summer Nights Tour dates.

Jun. 1 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Jun. 3 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Jun. 4 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jun. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Jun. 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jun. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jun. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jun. 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jun. 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jun. 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun. 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Jun. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun. 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jun. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Jul. 1 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jun. 2 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown (Shaggy only)

Jul. 3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall (TLC, Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)

Jul. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live (Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)

Jul. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jul. 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul. 9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Jul. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre (TLC and Shaggy Only)

Jul. 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival (TLC and Shaggy only)