“This summer’s gonna be hot!”
With their upcoming Hot Summer Nights tour, TLC and Shaggy hope to have a ball with special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.
The Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour, scheduled to begin on June 1 in Alabama, will stop in key cities like New York, Florida, California, Texas, and more.
The biggest singles from each act will be played for the audience, including TLC’s “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls,” Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel,” En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind,” and Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls.”
Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time and continuing through March 16 at 10 p.m. local time. The next day, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time, general tickets go on sale. On Live Nation, you can get more details about tickets.
Here’s the complete list of TLC and Shaggy’s Hot Summer Nights Tour dates.
Jun. 1 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Jun. 3 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park
Jun. 4 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jun. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
Jun. 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Jun. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Jun. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Jun. 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Jun. 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Jun. 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jun. 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Jun. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Jun. 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jun. 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Jun. 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jun. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jun. 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
Jul. 1 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jun. 2 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown (Shaggy only)
Jul. 3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall (TLC, Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)
Jul. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live (Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)
Jul. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Jul. 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Jul. 9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Jul. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre (TLC and Shaggy Only)
Jul. 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival (TLC and Shaggy only)