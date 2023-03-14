Click to share this via email

Tems is clapping back at the haters over her wardrobe choice.

Social media users criticized the musician over her outlandish wardrobe for the 2023 Oscars, which included an abstract white veil which flowed around her head in a large cloud.

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

The singer-songwriter was part of the team behind “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up”, which was being performed at the show Sunday night.

In a tongue-in-cheek reference the complaints around her large wardrobe, Tems shared a photoshoot of her outfit with the caption, “Oops.”

She shared the same photos to her Instagram with a similar caption, “Uh Ohh!”

Fans were amused at her clapback with some celebrating her for the unapologetic message.

One wrote, “She Unapologetically wore it well too. Beautiful in couture✊🏽💯✨”

Others were still skeptical about the outfit, writing, “Lovely dress but Consider your neighbors next time 😂😂😂😂”

Regardless of how users felt, one thing was for sure – her outfit made a statement,.

“You looked stunning,” commented Naomi Campbell, while Nigerian singer-songwriter Simi said, “Lmfao. You looked beautiful.”