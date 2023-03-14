Rob Lowe’s son John Owen spoke about the “nepo baby” thing in Hollywood.

READ MORE: Rob Lowe Recalls Being ‘Trapped’ By California Flooding: ‘I’m Lucky To Be Here’

For the Men’s Health April 2023 cover story, Owen was excited to contribute to the “healthy conversation” regarding celebrity parents’ children having an advantage in Hollywood.

“I’m always more than willing — and I think it’s important — to acknowledge that I did have opportunities that other people didn’t have. I did get that foot in the door that most people don’t, and for that I’m grateful,” he continued. “And what is also true is that after getting that foot in the door, you do have to prove yourself. There’s a difference between children of nepotism who have just been platformed and coasted on that and the ones who have worked hard and care about what they do.”

John Owen acknowledged that a lot of times he is being compared to his father.

“The number of times I got compared to my dad, and the number of times he was brought up in conversation, made me so uncomfortable that I wanted to move as far away from that as possible,” he said.

The father and son discussed starting a brand-new endeavor called “Unstable” together. Together with Lowe, John Owen served as the show’s co-creator, co-executive producer, co-writer, and star.

“Unstable” debuts on Netflix on March 30th.