The new trailer for “BlackBerry” tells the tale of the nostalgic phone invented in Waterloo, Ontario, that revolutionized the world and the story of the two men who brought its tech domination to fruition before its eventual demise.

Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel) and Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton) are the two young inventors who scramble to make the once-beloved phone a staple in the tech industry.

“Okay, picture a cellphone and an email machine all in one thing,” Balsillie excitedly proposes to businessman Carl Yankowski (Cary Elwes). “There is a free, wireless Internet signal all across North America, and nobody has figured out how to use it.”

“It’s like the force,” he further excites Yankowski. “Sorry, have you seen ‘Star Wars’?” Yankowski responds with: “No.”

“BlackBerry” was directed by Toronto’s Matt Johnson (of “Nirvanna the Band the Show” fame), based on a script by Johnson and producer Matthew Miller, which was adapted from Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry.

Later in the trailer, Yankowski brings the marketing prowess to Mike and Jim’s BlackBerry creation. As much as they don’t trust working with him, they need his help to push their device in a successful direction.

“I want 50% of the company, and I’ve gotta be CEO,” firmly states Yankowski, much to Jim’s surprise. However, Mike swiftly responds with “Deal.”

The film follows the rise of BlackBerry into Silicon Valley and all of the eventual internal struggles and perils the company faces throughout their journey.

“It’s called a CrackBerry,” one businessman says to another in the trailer, highlighting just how addictive and useful the phone once was.

“You guys have no idea how to run a company,” says another businessman later on.

“BlackBerry” hits theatres in Canada on May 12.