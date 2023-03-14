The Emmy Award-winning Netflix series is coming back.

Netflix announced on Tuesday “Sweet Tooth” season 2 is eyeing an April 27 release.

The new season sees Gus and the other hybrids as they attempt to escape their captivity from the Last Men and discover the origins of The Great Crumble.

Based on the comic of the same name from Jeff Lemire, the series stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

The streamer also revealed first look photos for the new season.

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Naledi Murray as Wendy, Ravi Narayan as Earl Elephant, Christian Convery as Gus, Amie Donald as Maya Monkey in episode 201 of Sweet Tooth. – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Bobby, Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox, Harvey Gui as Max Skunk, Amie Donald as Maya Monkey, Aeon Scott as Anna Rabbit, Cyan Scott as Hanna Rabbit, Ruby Hall as Haley Mockingbird, Erin Minchin as Jo Jo Raccoon, Ravi Narayan as Earl Elephant, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Christopher Cooper Jnr as Teddy Turtle, Christian Convery as Gus in episode 201 of Sweet Tooth. – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. Christian Convery as Gus — Photo: Netflix

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Christian Convery as Gus, Adeel Akhtar as Singh in episode 201 of Sweet Tooth. – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. Neil Sandilands as General Abbot in episode 201 of Sweet Tooth. – Photo: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2023

The synopsis for the series from Netflix reads:

“As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.”

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran, and Jim Mickle executive produce the series.

“Sweet Tooth” season 2 will hit Netflix on April 27.