The mythos of the Keanu Reeves-starring series expands with each John Wick film, creating more opportunities, but director Chad Stahelski says we shouldn’t anticipate a new movie following “John Wick: Chapter 4” any time soon.

“In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest,” Stahelski shared. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.”

Reeves had a similar viewpoint earlier this year, reiterating that the creative team will wait to see how fans responded to this most recent sequel before making any formal commitments.

“You have to see how the audience responds to what we did,” Reeves shared. “The only reason we’ve had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully they’ll like it.”

Reeves will make a cameo in the Ballerina spinoff, which stars Ana de Armas as Rooney, a dancer-turned-assassin, even though John Wick may be wrapping up his own original series.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits the theatres on March 24.