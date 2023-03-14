Paris Hilton apologizes in style.

After keeping her surrogate pregnancy a secret from her mom Kathy Hilton for nine months, she knew the most glamorous way to apologize.

The reality star recently disclosed to Rolling Stone about keeping the news of her baby son Phoenix Barron Hilton-Reum a secret from everyone, including mother Kathy, and how she eventually made amends.

Hilton welcomed her baby boy earlier this year via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum. Only the couple and the medical team that assisted in the birth knew of the delivery, leaving the Hilton matriarch in the dark.

To subdue the pain of not knowing such massive information for so long, Paris told Rolling Stone: “I was like, if I give her Chanel first, maybe she won’t be so upset that I didn’t tell her about this.”

Kathy wasn’t hurt at all despite being left in the dark for so long.

Paris explained to Rolling Stone that her mom’s reaction was moving after gifting her the Chanel bag.

“I was holding the baby on my shoulder with a blanket over him, and then I just sat down. She’s like, ‘What is that?’ And I was like, ‘A baby … meet your grandson.’ She’s like, ‘Is this yours?’ And she starts crying. She’s like, ‘Let me hold him. He’s the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen in my life. Oh, he’s so beautiful.’ She was just in tears.”