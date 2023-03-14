After presenting at the Oscars together on Sunday, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are in talks to star in the upcoming film “We Live in Time”.

“We Live in Time” is a StudioCanal production described as a “funny, deeply moving and immersive love story.” BAFTA-winning director John Crowley will direct the screenplay by Nick Payne. Payne is the mind behind “The Last Letter From Your Lover” and “Wanderlust”.

While most of the plot is still a secret, production for the project should begin later this year if Pugh and Garfield officially seal the deal.

Both Pugh and Garfield are Oscar-nominated talents who enjoyed a very busy 2022. Pugh spent 2022 starring in “The Wonder” and “Don’t Worry Darling”, and she’ll be taking 2023 by storm with roles in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in July and “Dune Part Two” in November.

Garfield spent 2022 making his fan-adored surprise appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” before earning an Emmy and SAG nomination for his performance in the FX limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven”.