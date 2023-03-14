Click to share this via email

A still from 'Shazam: Fury Of The God'.

“Shazam: Fury of Gods” is anticipated to overtake “Scream VI” and rule the box office this week, but the total gross won’t shatter any records.

Early estimates poise the DC superhero sequel to gross a moderately strong $35 million to $40 million from 4,000 North American theatres this weekend.

The prediction sets “Fury of Gods” to fall shorter than the opening numbers for the film’s original movie, 2019’s “Shazam”, which delivered a strong $53.5 million opening gross. “Shazam” went on to earn $140 million domestically and $366 million globally.

Both the films cost $100 million to produce, so only time will tell if the sequel will be successful enough to spin a pretty profit for the movie.

David F. Sandberg directs the film centering around Zachary Levi as Billy Baston, whose foster siblings and he transform into superheroes when they say “Shazam!” Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren co-star in the film.

The film begins playing across theatres in Canada on March 17.