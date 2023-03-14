Quentin Tarantino is potentially preparing for his final movie.

Tarantino, 59, has made a ubiquitous household name for himself as one of the most prolific directors of the last three decades, creating iconic films like “Pulp Fiction” and “Inglorious Basterds”.

According to some sources, the name of his latest film is “The Movie Critic”. Tarantino is prepping to begin production on the project this fall.

Sources have described the film as another period piece for Tarantino, set in 1970s Los Angeles, with a female lead.

READ MORE: Vivica A. Fox Has ‘Been Waiting’ For ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’, Would ‘Love’ To Work With Quentin Tarantino And Uma Thurman Again

Speculation has led some sources to believe that the film will potentially chronicle Pauline Kael, one of the most prestigious critics ever. Kael had a strong reputation as a film critic who got into spirited debates with editors and filmmakers.

The project has yet to land a studio home, and sources predict that the project could go out to buyers as early as this week. Sony distributed Tarantino’s last blockbuster success, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”, in 2019, so the likelihood of them being the studio to take the project is high.

Tarantino had teased his limited number of film work left over the last few years, stating that he desired to release 10 films or retire by the time he was 60. The notorious director has made nine films thus far and will turn 60 this month, spotlighting the potential for his final film.