“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga isn’t ready to leave the series yet.

Gorga, 43, recently stepped into the Z100 studios, where she had an interview on the “Elvis Duran & The Morning Show”.

During their conversation, Duran proposed the big question to Gorga: “What will be the signs that it’s time to hang it up and not do the show anymore?”

“You know, I never really asked myself that question much until lately,” reflected Gorga. “Just because it’s like, how long can you keep going? At one point do you say, ‘Wow, this has been quite a ride, I’ve had so many opportunities. I’ve built a brand off this, and is it time to try something else?'”

READ MORE: Melissa Gorga Addresses ‘Embarrassing’ Drink Incident With ‘RHONJ’ Castmate Jennifer Aydin: ‘She Freaked Out’

“I do… I haven’t thought about it much ever before. It’s recently,” explained the Bravolebrity, alluding to her recent feud with Teresa Guidice.

Gorga ultimately believes that she has it in her to do more.

“I don’t think I’m ready just yet. I feel like I have a couple more in me. Unless, you know, Bravo has other plans.”

READ MORE: Melissa Gorga Says Margaret Josephs Has Been ‘More Loyal’ To Her Amid Teresa Giudice Feud

However, the “RHONJ” alum shared that she doesn’t have her eggs in one basket and would like to set her sights on other endeavours.

“But I, I don’t know, I do always think about what’s next. I’m always about what’s next. I have a podcast, a very successful podcast, ‘On Display’. I do other things. I would love to host, so we’ll see.”