Michael J. Fox is ever the optimist.

On Tuesday, the “Back to the Future” star appeared onstage at SXSW for a Q&A about the documentary “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”.

During the conversation, he shared his feelings about having lived with Parkinson’s disease for over three decades.

“Parkinson’s sucks, but it’s a great life, so thank you for it,” he said.

Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don’t have time for that,” Fox continued. “There is stuff to be learned from this, so let’s do that and move on.”

He added, “My fans have basically given me my life. I wanted to give these people who have done so much for me my time and gratitude. It was great for me to hear from all of you.”

Talking about his work raising awareness and funding research into the disease, Fox said, “I didn’t have a choice. This is it. I have to give everything I have, and it’s not lip service. I show up and do the best I can.”

The actor also opened up about his decision to continue working after his diagnosis in 1991, starring in “Spin City” and appearing in other shows and films.

“I have no regrets. You do what you have to do, but you do not want to kill your self. And that’s when I stopped,” he said.

Fox announced that he was retiring from acting in 2020. His last live-action appearances were in the TV series “The Good Fight”, and reprising his role as Marty McFly in a trailer for Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” music video.