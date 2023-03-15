Lil Nas X has apologized after facing backlash from the transgender community over a since-deleted joke.

The musician previously posted a photo of a woman who looked similar to him, writing: “The surgery was a success.”

However, social media users were quick to criticize Lil Nas X for joking about transitioning.

One person responded, “you’re a gay cis male why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke.”

Lil Nas X then wrote at the time, “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f**kin serious.”

Another person questioned, “Why did he have to mention surgery tho,” to which the singer responded, “Because she has titties? Are u dense?”

After facing further criticism, Lil Nas X eventually wrote, “Apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry.”

As one social media user then slammed his apology, he responded: