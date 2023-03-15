Click to share this via email

Lil Nas X has apologized after facing backlash from the transgender community over a since-deleted joke.

The musician previously posted a photo of a woman who looked similar to him, writing: “The surgery was a success.”

However, social media users were quick to criticize Lil Nas X for joking about transitioning.

Lil Nas X apologizes to the trans community after being accused of mocking transitioning in a now-deleted post. pic.twitter.com/f8mdWEQ4kA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

One person responded, “you’re a gay cis male why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke.”

Lil Nas X then wrote at the time, “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f**kin serious.”

Another person questioned, “Why did he have to mention surgery tho,” to which the singer responded, “Because she has titties? Are u dense?”

so once again @LilNasX responding with spite and vitriol instead of engaging with the very valid criticism coming from an actual trans person. AND is cool with your fans harassing and sending threats to a Black trans woman who named the ways your apology fell short. okay https://t.co/fLM2wUnL18 pic.twitter.com/aDyyyNZ2Hk — lexi (@lexicon91) March 14, 2023

After facing further criticism, Lil Nas X eventually wrote, “Apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry.”

apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

As one social media user then slammed his apology, he responded: