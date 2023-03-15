Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the premiere of Warner Bros.' "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

One super-powered date night! Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester were all smiles as they shined on the red carpet at the premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on Tuesday.

Brody rocked a blue suit and a white button-down shirt, sans tie, while Meester shimmered in a metallic copper-coloured gown as they posed for photos outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Brody stopped to chat with ET’s Ash Crossan, and opened up about the fun outing, while also playfully joking about his wife’s stylish bangs.

“It’s bang night!” Brody said with a laugh. Although he himself has no plans on getting bangs, for the most adorable reason.

“She has an identical haircut to our daughter, and I have an identical haircut to my son right now,” Brody said. “Like a curly mullet.”