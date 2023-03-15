Click to share this via email

The movie "Mean Girls", directed by Mark Waters. Seen here from left, Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith. Initial theatrical release April 30, 2004. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures.

Lindsay Lohan’s “Mean Girls” co-stars are celebrating her recent pregnancy news.

After announcing on Tuesday that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together, a number of celebs were quick to congratulate Lohan, including two of her former onscreen “Plastics” clique members, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

“This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” Seyfried, who starred as Karen Smith, wrote — a comment that was liked over 3000 times by fans.

Chabert, the actress who played Gretchen Wieners, commented, “I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting,” alongside several red heart emojis.

Many of Lohan’s 12.5 million followers are so excited for the actress that it only seemed fitting for them to reference the iconic “Mean Girls” line, “I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

“You’ll definitely be a cool mom. Congrats,” one user commented, while another said, “That’s so fetch. She’s not a regular mom, she’s a ‘cool mom.'”

Lohan, 36, famously starred as Cady Heron in the 2004 teen comedy, which also starred Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Tim Meadows, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese.

Meanwhile, the “Just My Luck” star’s longtime friend Paris Hilton, who recently became a mom to two-month-old son Phoenix, showed some love on Lohan’s post, writing, “Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!”

Paris’ mom Kathy Hilton also shared how “happy” she is for the actress, while Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, expressed that she is “over the moon” excited for her daughter.

“Filled with so much JOY and happiness,” Dina added.

One fan couldn’t help but reference another famous movie Lohan starred in, “The Parent Trap”.

“Fingers crossed for twins,” the user commented, referring to the 1998 family comedy which saw a young Lohan portray twins Annie and Hallie.

Lohan and Shammas’ next chapter of marriage comes after a rep confirmed back in July of 2022 that they tied the knot.