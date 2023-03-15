Click to share this via email

Tom Cruise always has time for Michael Caine.

On Tuesday night, the “Top Gun” star partied it up with Caine, celebrating his 90th birthday at a dinner in the U.K.

“Britain’s Got Talent” judge David Walliams shared photos of the two acting icons celebrating together.

“Loose Women” star Dolores Welch also shared video of her remarks at the celebration.

“Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caines’ 90th birthday!!!” she wrote in the caption. “He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company,” she added.

Cruise and Caine have known each other for decades, appearing together in the 1988 film “Cocktail”, and later in 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember”.

On Sunday night, Cruise skipped the Oscars, despite “Top Gun: Maverick” being nominated for multiple awards, including Best Picture, due to filming on “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2”.