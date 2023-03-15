Drew Barrymore is hosting this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The actress announced the exciting news in a special segment of her “Drew Barrymore Show” “Drew’s News Report”.

Barrymore dressed as the creepy doll from “M3GAN” to share the information as a special correspondent.

“Thank you Drew, I actually have news for you. You’re hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards! How exciting!” Barrymore, as the character, said in the clip.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Her ‘Off The Rack’ Oscars Look After Making ‘Barely Any’ Money On ‘E.T.’

“Wow, I am so honoured to have been chosen, especially this year when the show is all about the fans,” Barrymore then said from her desk.

“I’m a fan and you’re a fan of scary movies right?” Barrymore asked “Scream”s Ghostface, before adding: “It is going to be an epic night. Big moments. Huge movie stars. Cocaine Bear are you free on May 7? The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, we’ll be there,” as Cocaine Bear also joined the shot.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Says Her Drinking After 2016 Divorce Led Her Therapist To Quit

“Will you?” the star, who has been nominated for multiple awards and won three Golden Popcorn trophies over the years, winked at the camera while wearing her creepy white M3GAN contacts.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on May 7 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.