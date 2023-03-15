It looks like Ryan Reynolds has scored a big payday.

This week, the cellular provider Mint Mobile, in which the Canadian actor owns a minority stake, was acquired by telecom giant T-Mobile, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At this point, the deal could be worth approximately $1.35 billion, though the final payout amount will depend on the performance of Mint Mobile before and after the sale is finalized.

It is expected that T-Mobile will offer 39 per cent cash and 61 per cent stock to close the deal.

While it is not known exactly what Reynolds will receive in the deal, it is believed he owns between 20 and 25 per cent of Mint Mobile.

I only want the best for Mint Mobile customers. Think I’ve found it. pic.twitter.com/nSNmGKLmN2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 15, 2023

Reynolds will also continue to serve in a creative capacity for the mobile phone company

“Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come.”

Ever since getting involved with Mint Mobile, Reynolds has also been the company’s frontman, appearing in many humorous ads over the years.