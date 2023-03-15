Katie Maloney is the latest “Vanderpump Rules” star to take a swipe at Raquel Leviss.

It was revealed earlier this month that Leviss had had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

Sandoval’s girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, found out about the affair after seeing a NSFW video on his phone. They’ve since split.

Maloney, who was married to Sandoval’s longtime best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, from 2019-2022, didn’t hold back as she appeared on Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala”, on Wednesday.

Maloney insisted she could “confidently say ‘f**k you’” to her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Leviss.

“I gave you every opportunity,” Maloney said while speaking directly to Leviss, according to Page Six, adding: “I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was.

“The fact that you didn’t really step or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot,” she went on.

“You deserve … what’s coming to you right now.”

Maloney also slammed Sandoval, accusing him of “never” respecting or acknowledging her, saying, “I never stood a chance with him. He was always gonna find fault with me.”

Weeks before the affair was revealed, Maloney’s ex Schwartz spoke to ET Canada about his own kiss with Leviss, which occurred shortly after his divorce was publicly announced.

Schwartz told us at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere: “I’m guilty by association,” speaking of the kiss, adding: “Oh my God. [Sandoval] made me do it. I didn’t want to do it. He’s like, ‘If you don’t do it, you’re a wussy… He steamrolled me.”