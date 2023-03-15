Scott Disick is coming back.

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported that sources close Kourtney Kardashian’s ex say the reality star will appear in “The Kardashians” season 3.

“Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season,” the source said.

But apparently Disick had some hesitation about returning to the show, worried that he would be pitted against Kourtney and husband Travis Barker.

“He was initially against coming back because he didn’t want be the villain in Kourtney and Travis’s storyline,” the source explained.

In season 1 of “The Kardashian”, Disick was openly aggrieved over Kourtney pending wedding to the Blink-182 drummer.

He continued to appear in the show’s second season, though he was only featured in one episode.

Fans had been left wondering whether Disick may have quit the show entirely, but apparently he didn’t want to let them down.

“He felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season,” the source said.

The insider added, “Scott is in a very good place right now and he is a devoted father to his children with Kourtney.”

Kourtney and Disick have three children together.