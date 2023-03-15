“What You Won’t Do For Love” hitmaker Bobby Caldwell has passed away at age 71.

The singer died in his sleep on Tuesday night at his home in New Jersey, his rep confirmed to TMZ.

He’d been battling illness for several years, according to the website.

The musician’s wife Mary took to his Twitter account to confirm the sad news, writing: “Bobby passed away here at home.

“I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years.

“He had been ‘FLOXED,’ it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love.”

TMZ stated Caldwell had had a bad reaction to a prescribed antibiotic in 2017, causing his Achilles tendon to rupture, which led to neuropathy.

The site added that he “hadn’t been able to walk for about 5 years as he coped with painful bouts of neuropathy and a torn tendon in his ankle.”

Caldwell’s 1978 hit “What You Won’t Do For Love” was covered by artists including Boyz II Men, Michael Bolton and Natalie Cole over the years, as well as being sampled by Tupac Shakur on his posthumous 1998 track “Do for Love”.