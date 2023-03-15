Lala Kent is calling out Raquel Leviss’ “red flags.”

On Tuesday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star, who recently slammed Leviss for her affair with Tom Sandoval, added fuel to her feud with Leviss, accusing her of copying one of her previous red carpet looks.

Kent took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her co-star wearing a black lace dress at the 2019 MTV awards, which occurred on June 15, next to an image of herself donning an almost identical outfit at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which took place on June 2, prior to Leviss’ outing.

“Say, Ambular, was that you going through my laundry?” Kent captioned the Story.

“That one time I wore this to an award show and at the next award show R*quel showed up in my saaaaaame look,” she continued. “The red flags have been everywhere this whole time.”

Photo: Instagram/ LalaKent

Of course, by saying “red flags,” Kent is scolding Leviss for her role in Sandoval’s infidelity, ending his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Whether Leviss’ look was intentional or pure coincidence, her and Kent’s outfits clearly have several similarities.

Both dresses consist of black lace over a nude underlay fabric and are paired with matching strappy heels. The reality stars each pulled back their blonde locks into a high ponytail complete with a large black bow, and wore the same makeup stye- dramatic lashes and nude lipstick. They even sported similar round diamond stud earrings.

Lala Kent attends the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. — Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

The only differences in their looks are that Leviss’ dress was short and featured an open back while Kent’s was floor-length and had a closed back.

Raquel Leviss arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on June 15, 2019. — Photo: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Kent spoke candidly to TMZ, calling Leviss’ a “bottom-feeder” and Sandoval a “narcissist.”

While commenting on the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, the TV personality said, “I think they should start getting us cages now.”

As for whether or not she’s filmed any recent scenes with Leviss, Kent shaded her co-star, saying, “I don’t know what bottom-feeders do. I’m an apex predator, baby.”