Could Ryan Reynolds be making a play to own an NHL team?

The Canadian actor’s latest business deal has some speculating that he may be making a play at ownership of the Ottawa Senators.

On Wednesday, it was announced that T-Mobile is buying cellular provider Mint Mobile in a deal said to be worth approximated $1.35 billion.

Reynolds, who will continue on in a creative role, owns a minority stake in Mint, said to be around 20 to 25 per cent of the company.

Last month, it was revealed that the “Deadpool” star was partnering with real estate developers The Remington Group to offer a bid on the Senators.

Fans and sports media personalities immediately began theorizing that the sale would aid Reynolds in his bid to purchase the Ottawa hockey time.

Congratulations to Ryan Reynolds on becoming the new owner of the Ottawa Senators! https://t.co/K0g0nN8EmT — Pat Gregoire (@PGreggy) March 15, 2023

Just in time to buy the Sens https://t.co/wIwqRAKHkX — Ben Mathewson (@Ben_Mathewson) March 15, 2023

Sportsnet columnist Eric Engles also tweeted that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said a sale on the Senators will go through within weeks, further fuelling the speculation.

Gary Bettman says it’s a matter of weeks before Sens are sold. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 15, 2023

Hockey fans will just have to wait and see.

Reynolds isn’t new to sports team ownership, buying the Wrexham AFC soccer team in the U.K. with friend and actor Rob McElhenney.