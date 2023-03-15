Divorce has been difficult for Kelly Clarkson and her family.

Appearing this week on “Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast”, the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host opened up about how her divorce from Brandon Blackstock has affected their kids.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy?’ And if you’re not, what could make you happier?” the said.

“Sometimes they’ll say — especially the past two years, a lot of it, and it kills me and I want them to be honest,” Clarkson continued, “so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that’ — but a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it. And I’m raising that kind of individual.”

Clarkson shared how her personal experience, growing up with divorced parents, has helped her handle her kids’ issues.

“I just sit there, and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,'” she said. “I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they’re not — but not treating them like a child. They’re not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions.”

She also talked more generally about raising her kids, River, 8, and Remi, 6.

“I think I am my mother’s child, and I’m raising very independent children,” Clarkson said. “They will be out the door as soon as they’re able and capable. They’re very independent.”