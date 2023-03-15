Click to share this via email

Kendall Jenner strips down for Calvin Klein’s new Spring 2023 underwear campaign, leading a cast of global stars who were photographed for the brand’s latest collection.

The striking black-and-white images, unveiled today for the collection launch, sees the 27-year-old supermodel posing topless in nothing but a pair of grey underwear and socks. Jenner’s hands cover up her chest while her wavy styled brunette locks flow loosely over her shoulders.

The model’s natural beauty is captured as she sports a minimalistic make-up palette while modelling the iconic brand’s new pieces, which are rooted in “unadulterated confidence” as the collection aims to channel the true character of each star, as per the campaign description.

Jenner, who is an existing Calvin Klein ambassador, exudes an “unapologetic sensuality” in her photos, revealing a more intimate side of her. One shot sees the fashion model give a flash of underboob in a white cropped tank top while another sees her sport a sculpted lace bra and matching underwear.

Kendall Jenner — Photo: Mert & Marcus/Calvin Klein/MEGA

The campaign, shot by renowned photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan, who make their debut Calvin Klein campaigns, plus FKA twigs and Blackpink’s Jennie.

volume up. Calvins or nothing @FKAtwigs. featuring a new unreleased track. pic.twitter.com/gOjEUJnrr9 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) March 15, 2023

like a summer rose. JENNIE Calvins or nothing pic.twitter.com/iOsTUtWi7n — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) March 15, 2023

Jordan, 36, puts his muscular frame on full display, posing shirtless in black boxer shorts, offering a new sportier fit from the iconic brand.

The “Creed” star evokes “confidence, demonstrating the energy and passion that drives him to be the best at his craft.”

Michael B. Jordan — Photo: Mert & Marcus/Calvin Klein/MEGA

Taylor-Johnson also shows off his toned abs in a pair of white boxers.

The 32-year-old “Bullet Train” actor demonstrates a “magnetic presence” throughout the campaign where he sports a fitted T-shirt and denim jeans, featuring a new wash and a ’90s-inspired silhouette, in another snapshot.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson — Photo: Mert & Marcus/Calvin Klein/MEGA

Calvin Klein’s new Spring 2023 collection is now available.