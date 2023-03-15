Canadian WWE legend Trish Stratus has some advice for the Bella twins after they announced they’d be starting a new chapter in their lives.

Stratus, who recently announced she’d be coming out of retirement for Wrestlemania 39, chats to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about Nikki and Brie leaving WWE and making the decision to go by their real names, Nikki and Brie Garcia.

Stratus says of them departing from the popular wrestling franchise after 15 years of starring in the wrestling ring, “Nikki and Brie are no longer known as the Bella twins, they are the Garcia twins, and it’s really interesting. They made their career as the Bella twins, right?

“They’re opening up their own world.

“It’s really amazing to see, because it’s one thing to make your name in the business, but now they’ve gone on [to do other things].”

Stratus herself has gone on to take on numerous other projects herself, including being a judge on “Canada’s Got Talent”.

She says when asked what advice she would have for the twins transitioning from the WWE to other things, “Now it’s a chance to really pursue what you’re passionate about, right?”

“They have families and I noticed that too — once you start to have families and you have to leave home, you’ve got to make it worthwhile.

“Like, it’s got to be fulfilling. It’s got to be something that’s worth leaving the family.

“I can see that they’re pursuing projects now that they’re passionate about. And really just being independent and knowing that you’re making the success on your own. So, yeah, I’m excited to see their next journey.”