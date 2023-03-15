Click to share this via email

BUPKIS -- "The Florida Project" Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Simon Rex as Ice Pop, Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is giving fans a sneak preview of his new comedy series from Peacock.

“Bupkis” stars the “SNL” alum as a heightened, fictionalized version of himself. The press release describes its “grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

BUPKIS — “TBD” Episode 107 — Pictured: Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson — Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

BUPKIS — “The Picture” Episode 104 — Pictured: Charlie Day as Glen Rossi – Photo: Peacock

BUPKIS — “The Florida Project” Episode 103 — Pictured: Brad Garrett as Roy — Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

BUPKIS — “The Florida Project” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Simon Rex as Ice Pop, Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson — Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Davidson not only stars in the series, but also serves as writer and executive producer for the half-hour series.

The cast also includes Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.

Judah Miller serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer as well.

The photos come out following news of Davidson and his rumoured girlfriend Sui Wonders’ car accident. Luckily no one was injured in the incident.

“Bupkis” comes out on Peacock on May 4.