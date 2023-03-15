Shania Twain just released new music.

On Wednesday, the Canadian country star dropped three new Spotify Singles, including a cover of a hit by Harry Styles.

The first track on the list is a “redux” version of her song “Queen of Me”, from her most recentl album.

Next up is a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s “Spoonful”.

Finally, Twain covers Styles’ “Falling”, which was featured on the former One Direction singer’s 2020 album Fine Line.

Back in February, Twain told ET Canada she wants to duet with Styles on “Falling” during our “One-on-One” special with the “Giddy Up!” artist.

“I am starting my stage warmups with, the first song I picked to start getting my voice ready again is ‘Falling’,” Twain said, also revealing that it’s a song she can see herself singing with Styles.

“I’m putting it out there ’cause it’s like, all right, I want to do this as a duet with him somewhere, sometime,” she added.

Twain released her album Queen of Me in February, and in April she will be kicking off her next world tour, with stops in Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg and a number of other Canadian cities throughout the spring and summer.

Last year, Twain performed with Styles at the Coachella music festival, singing “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”.