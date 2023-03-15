Miley Cyrus is the “healthiest and happiest she’s been in a long time,” a source has said.

According to People, the singer, who recently dropped her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, is thriving following years of drama surrounding her and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

She and Hemsworth met back in 2009 while filming “The Last Song”. They dated on and off for years, before marrying in December 2018. They split less than a year later, and divorced in February 2020.

Despite the painful split, an insider told the mag of Cyrus now, “She’s the healthiest and happiest she’s been in a long time.

“Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn’t fair. Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken.”

Cyrus doesn’t name Hemsworth on her new album, but fans have been speculating that tracks such as “Muddy Feet” reference her ex.

The lyrics talk about a strained relationship that seems to accuse the partner of cheating, with Cyrus singing: “And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase/Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains/Get the f— out of my house.

“I don’t know who the hell you think you’re messin’ with/Get the f— out of my house with that s—/Get the f— out of my life with that.”

The source told People, “She’s not trying to bash Liam, but she feels like she has every right to own the narrative after everyone was picking her apart after the breakup.”

Cyrus is now happily dating drummer Maxx Morando, while Hemsworth moved on with Australian model Gabriella Brooks back in December 2019.

A source told the mag that Morando, whom Cyrus is thought to have been dating since late 2021, is a “cool guy” and isn’t interested in fame.

They shared, “He has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he’s very low-key. Miley loves these qualities.

“Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other’s careers. Miley is enjoying life and things are great.”