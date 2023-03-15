Click to share this via email

Brendan Fraser continued the Oscars celebrations with his son Leland, 16, on Monday night.

Fraser won the Best Actor gong at Sunday night’s bash for his role in “The Whale”.

After attending the glamorous Vanity Fair after party with Leland, as well as his other son Holden, 18, and girlfriend Jeanne Moore, Fraser then hit the Sunset Strip club Whisky a Go Go the following night.

The star was seen on camera signing the performer’s wall after watching Leland jam out on stage.

In the clip shared by TMZ, a crowd egged Fraser on as he attempted to find the perfect spot on the wall to sign.

His teenage son then did the honours.

Gig-goers told the site Fraser and his son arrived at the venue around 9 p.m., before watching an ’80s cover band perform. Leland then jumped on stage to play guitar with the group at one point in the evening.

The father and son were said to have stayed at the bar til around midnight and made lots of fans very happy, as Fraser reportedly didn’t turn away anyone who wanted to congratulate him on his big win.

