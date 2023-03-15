Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are looking happy.

On Wednesday, the couple were spotted out in New York, bundled up for the cold and walking arm-in-arm only hours after it was announced Reynolds’ company was sold.

READ MORE: Hockey Fans Believe Ryan Reynolds’ $1.3-Billion Mint Mobile Sale Frees Him Up To Buy The Ottawa Senators

Mint Mobile, in which Reynolds has been said to own a 20 to 25 per cent stake, was acquired by T-Mobile in a deal worth approximately $1.35 billion.

Photo: Backgrid

“We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills,” the actor joked in a statement.

READ MORE: 2023 Juno Awards: Ryan Reynolds Introducing Nickelback Is Literally All Of Us

Following the sale, many sports pundits have speculated that the sale could in part allow Reynolds runway in his bid to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators in a partnership with a Toronto-based real estate developer.

The actor is no stranger to big business deals. In 2020, he sold his Aviation American Gin brand for an estimated $610 million, and in 2021 he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC.