Pop-Pop Roker! After a year of highs and lows for Al Roker, the 68-year-old “Today” show weatherman is now preparing for an exciting new role — grandpa.

On Tuesday, Al’s oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell, posted a sweet montage video of herself and her husband, Wesley Laga, on Instagram, showing off their baby’s first sonogram and ultrasound.

“A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼,” Courtney, 36, captioned the clip, which was soundtracked by Brent Morgan’s cover of the Mariah Carey hit, “Always Be My Baby”.

Of course, her excited dad couldn’t help but gush about becoming a first-time grandpa in the comments section.

“Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys,” Al wrote, adding, “Going for Pop-Pop.”

Al’s wife and Courtney’s stepmom, Deborah Roberts, also commented, writing, “This is so very exciting!!! 😍😍”

In addition to being dad to Courtney, Al also shares 24-year-old daughter Leila and 20-year-old son Nicholas with his wife, Deborah.