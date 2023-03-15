Sydney Sweeney is sharing a little love.
On Tuesday, the “Euphoria” star shared a series of sultry new photos on Instagram, modelling Frankies Bikinis brand.
In the photos, Sweeney models a variety of bikinis, including a seductive one-piece, while wearing lace-seamed stockings.
She is also seen photographing another unidentified model on a couch wearing a bikini.
In an Instagram Story post, Sweeney could be seen lying on the couch, posing for the other model standing over her.
“tag me in your orders so I can share a little love,” Sweeney captioned the post.
The actress has previously modelled the Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection with posts earlier this month.
Sweeney has also modelled in the past for Rihanna’s Fenty line of lingerie.