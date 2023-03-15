Brooke Shields had to make an important apology.

In an interview with People, the 57-year-old actress revealed that she recently apologized to her old college boyfriend, a pre-“Lois & Clark” Dean Cain.

“We had a great relationship, broke up, got back together again after three years. And that should have been a delicious time for me of revelling in it and feeling proud and free because I was in love,” she recalled.

The pair dated while attending Princeton University in the ’80s, by which time Shields had already starred as a young actress in the controversial films “Pretty Baby” and “The Blue Lagoon”.

“But it was as if I was just paralyzed from shame, thinking everybody was going to know, thinking of letting my fans down because I had professed one thing,” Shields said, explaining that at the time, “I was the most famous virgin in the world.”

Talking about her relationship with Cain, the actress said, “He just was so loyal and loving and just so in love. And I did not make it easy.”

She said that “a few years back” she apologized to Cain for not allowing herself to enjoy that moment more.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry for you, and I’m really sorry for me,'” Shields said.