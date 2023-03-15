Tattoo culture has been essential to style and self-expression in the NBA for over a decade. The new Tidal League series “Sessions” gives a behind-the-scenes look at NBA players and the tattoos they get.

Matt Mangano (founder of popular Instagram account @InkedNBA) hosts the show as it roams through raw conversations with NBA players and tattoo artists while they sit at the parlour and get inked.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Named NBA All-Star After Initial Snub

The first episode highlights PJ Washington of the Charlotte Hornets and tattoo artist Mark Johnson a.k.a. Jeezy Tattoos, and is filmed on location at Jeezy’s tattoo studio in Miami.

The show reveals the meaning tattoos hold in the hearts of the NBA players and the skill and expertise the artist applies while needling the athletes.

READ MORE: Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia Surprises GO Train Passengers With Party

The first episode showcases Washington expressing the inspiration behind his ink and discussing various personal topics, including fatherhood and his team.

“I just want to help put quality tattoos out into the world,” says Jeezy. “Help show that you should put effort into the ink that you put into your skin.”

“Sessions” is streaming now on Tidal League’s YouTube channel.