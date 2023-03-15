Guillermo del Toro is already casting for his next project.

After the director’s big win at the Oscars on Sunday night with the Best Animated Film for “Pinocchio”, he has his eyes set on another classic masterpiece: “Frankenstein”.

Sources told Deadline Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth are in early talks to star in his new project for Netflix.

READ MORE: Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, Diego Luna Hit By Scam Targeting Aspiring Writers

While details are still scarce on the project, the director is said to be working on the script currently and no formal contracts have been issued.

Del Toro has been working on the project for a while, having expressed his desire to adapt the Mary Shelley science fiction story, though sources believe Goth would play Doctor Frankenstein’s love interest.

READ MORE: Guillermo Del Toro Talks Making ‘Pinocchio’ Unique In BTS Featurette: ‘I Didn’t Want To Make Just An Adaptation’

The stars are fresh off of their own highly-acclaimed series with Isaac finishing work on HBO’s Emmy-nominated “Scenes From a Marriage”, Garfield coming off Emmy and SAG nominations for his work in “Under the Banner of Heaven”, and Goth rising in fame as a new “scream queen” with projects “X” and “Pearl”.