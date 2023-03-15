Jennifer Lopez’s latest Instagram video about her skincare routine has some fans speculating whether she was using a filter to advertise her beauty product, That JLo Glow.

The “Shotgun Wedding” star appears stripped-back and natural in the video, wearing little makeup and her hair wrapped in a towel.

“I just jumped out of the shower, and I looked in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, my skin looks really good today,'” begins Lopez in the video to her 237 million Instagram followers.

The actress and musician then elaborated on how “profound” the difference that her new serum, That JLo Glow, has made on her skin before encouraging her followers to purchase her That JLo Glow serum to achieve similar results to the star.

“So just to jump on say, if you haven’t tried That JLo Glow yet, you need to. That, with our moisturizer in the evenings and the night and our sunscreen during the day, is just a game changer.”

However, not every follower was convinced that her fresh and dewy face in the video was strictly the outcome of her product.

“I love JLO but this video is still has filter 😂”, wrote one user in the comment section with a resounding 171 likes.

“Love that filter…looks almost natural!👏”, wrote another netizen who was skeptical of Lopez’s natural appearance in the video.

Another fan claimed to have seen a filter notably gloss over Lopez’s face at the start of the video.

“Did anyone see the filter change when she passed her hand around her face in the beginning of the video? 😂😅”

JLo’s previous business endeavour on Instagram has been her lingerie deal with Italian brand Intimissimi which saw the star posing in sultry photos.