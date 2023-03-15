Miranda Lambert is closing her chapter with Sony Music Nashville.

The country music sensation uploaded a commemorative farewell post to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 15. The image was a collage of all her albums over the past two decades. She has released albums with Sony Music Nashville since she first started in the industry at 19.

“Since I was 19-years-old, Sony has been my home in Nashville. Over the last 20 years Together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we’ve reached heights I’d never even dreamed were possible,” started Lambert in the post.

“I’m so thankful for our time together and everything they made possible for me, yet I wouldn’t be true to myself if I wasn’t constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity. With that in mind,” she continued before finally bidding farewell.

“I’ve decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can’t wait to see what the next adventure holds.”

Fans were quick to support the country music darling in the comment sections. “Congratulations! Love a woman that knows her worth and can’t wait for your next chapter 🥂,” congratulated one user. “Hell of a career in those albums… only gets better,” stated another.

There’s no confirmation on which label Lambert will join next.