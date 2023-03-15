Seth Rogen is recalling his unique introduction to Meghan Thee Stallion.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party is always a great source for interactions between stars, and Rogen told his unlikely story to Jimmy Kimmel during his appearance on his late night show.

“I went to the Vanity Fair party, yeah. That’s the one I was invited to. It was fun. I hung out, I smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion and her brother… That was a good time,” he shared.

In fact, it wasn’t just their first shared blunt but also their first meeting at all.

“She approached me and she was adamant that I would get along with her brother,” Rogen continued, though he admitted he was later told she didn’t have a brother. “Someone backstage told me that she doesn’t have a brother. So now I’m confused about this whole thing. I don’t know what I did that night if I’m being honest.”

Seth Rogen and Jimmy Kimmel. — Photo credit: ABC/Randy Holmes

The rapper was right, however, as the comedian did get along well with her “brother”.

“Yeah, we really did hit it off — which is what’s unfortunate because he might not exist from what I’m hearing,” he said before adding, “Travis, call me.”

While he was interested in recreationally using drugs with Stallion, there was one celebrity Rogen would never want to smoke with – Steven Spielberg.

“No, never, he’s talked about it obviously, he’s joked about it and stuff like that, but no. I don’t want to be the guy who breaks Steven Spielberg’s f–king brain!” he joked. “You know what I mean? That’s a heavy burden! That’s the last thing I need.”