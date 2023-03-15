Penn Badgley is clarifying earlier comments about limiting Joe’s sex scenes in Netflix’s hit series “You”.

After receiving a public backlash for his comments, Badgley recently set the record straight on what he meant when he requested less intimate scenes for Joe on the fourth season of the smash series.

“What I was speaking about wasn’t actually the final product,” Badgley, 36, said while speaking to GQ on Tuesday. “It was sort of like the culture inherent to the production of all movies, but particularly those scenes. It’s like, look, we know that Hollywood has had a history of flagrant exploitation and abuse.”

The actor continued to explain how he was nervous about bringing up the subject of limiting intimacy scenes with the “You”‘s showrunner Sera Gramble, but her receptivity calmed him down.

“I was nervous to even have that conversation. It was not easy. It was easy because of Sera’s response, and I felt relieved,” he added. “But technically speaking, if I thought I’d had the ability to set that boundary earlier, I would have.”

Badgley assured that the decision to limit intimacy has hardly impacted the season, and the only hindrance it has created is in other projects for himself.

“We shall see if setting that boundary, of course, has any ramifications. Just simply, it does limit the number of projects you can be a part of,” he finished.