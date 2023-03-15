Chrissy Teigen is fully confident in her motherhood.

The star, who is already mother to soon-to-be 7-year-old and 4-year-old Miles Theodore, is embracing taking care of newborn Esti Maxine. The third time around, she said she’s having a much easier time with it.

“It’s easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it,” she told People. “You’re just not so on edge and worried and you’re also not worried about what other people have to say as much.”

In fact, she’s much more confident in her parenting decisions, adding, “You don’t take parenting advice from everybody like before. I do not accept being shamed about anything.”

While many parents do express overconfidence in their own abilities, Teigen believed her and husband John Legend are ready for anything that comes up.

“A lot of people think that they’re experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you’re doing],” said the cookbook author. “I mean, we’ve seen everything happen. We’ve dealt with the stitches. We’ve had a toe almost come off. We’ve had broken bones. We’ve seen it all. It’s fine.”

Teigen gave birth to baby Esti on Jan. 13, and was quick to update fans on every step of the journey to their third child.