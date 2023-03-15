“Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Lala Kent continue to share their critical thoughts on Raquel Leviss in the latest episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

During their conversation, the two Bravolebrities wonder if Leviss will even attend the season reunion and the consequences that sit at bay if she avoids going.

“Do you think Raquel’s coming to the reunion?” asks Kent, “I think so. I mean, listen, it’s in the contract. If you want— that’s sort of, like, the button on things,” responds Maloney. “Like if you miss it, you’re done?” further inquires Kent, to which Maloney responds: “I don’t know if you miss it, you’re done, but I think… it doesn’t bode well.”

READ MORE: Katie Maloney Slams ‘Idiot’ Raquel Leviss Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal: ‘F**k You’

Maloney then explained how she initially attempted to form a friendship with Leviss.

“I was really trying to give her the benefit of the doubt and try to get some kind of friendship off the ground with her, that’s why I was being— and I felt like she was being very misguided. We felt that way.

“I can confidently say, like, f**k you to her,” continued Maloney.

READ MORE: Lala Kent Accuses ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Raquel Leviss Of Stealing Her Look: ‘Was That You Going Through My Laundry?’

“Because I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was, and the fact that you didn’t really step up or really appreciate or recognize that, and you just walked all over that and took a giant dump on it? Like, you’re an idiot and I don’t care. I don’t care what’s going to you right now. You deserve it.”

Kent then teased that tonight’s episode is when tensions really rise. “I feel like tonight’s episode is really what launches us into the wild ride.”