Netflix has released the highly buzzed “Beef” trailer, which follows the story between two strangers engaging in a moment of road rage and the unbelievably chaotic and comedic aftermath.

The series stars Steven Yeun as Danny Cho and Ali Wong as Amy Lau and is produced by the critically acclaimed A24 studio.

The plot follows two completely different strangers who find themselves in a dispute. One is a failing contractor experiencing many dire circumstances (Yeun), and the other is a highly successful entrepreneur who appears to have it all (Wong).

Steven Yeun as Danny in ‘Beef’. (Photot Courtesy of Netflix)

As their feud continues to spiral out of control, so do their relationships and lives.

“I have a very full life I’d like to get back to,” Lau confrontationally says to Cho. “I’m gonna find you and take what little you have.”

Ali Wong as Amy in ‘Beef’. (Photo Courtesy of Netflix)

The series stars Yeun and Wong and features the talents of Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino and Rek Lee.

The dark comedy will debut on Netflix on April 9.