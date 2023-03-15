Niall Horan may have a future career as a beauty influencer.

The musician, 29, recently showcased his skincare steps to Vogue during the latest instalment of their Beauty Tips series. His routine contains a lengthy and unexpected 22 steps.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really care [about skin care]—I was really a boy about it,” explains the “The Voice” coach. “But headed into my late 20s, I decided that I was going to look after this thing.”

“We need our skin too, lads,” states the former One Direction bandmate before diving into his regime.

His routine contains many bells and whistles, including a steamer and two ice rollers. “Out of all the things that I use, I see the most [effectiveness from] these,” states the popstar as he runs the refrigerated rollers across his face.

ET Canada‘s Jed Tavernier and Morgan Hoffman reacted to the extensive routine. They discovered the price point for his use of products totals about $850.

“No big deal, right?” laughed Hoffman.

Tavernier quipped that Horan’s skincare number “has about 20 more steps than me.”

“He said he doesn’t want to be a ‘boy’ about it, I feel like that’s where I’m kinda at,” added Tavernier.

Hoffman, who recently interviewed Horan, said the number one thing people ask him on TikTok is his skincare routine.