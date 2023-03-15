James Gunn is directing the latest Superman movie.

Gunn, who is now the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he would be directing the latest instalment of the Super Man franchise, titled “Superman: Legacy“.

Gunn unveiled the news in a series of emotional Twitter posts that retold his dad’s significance while growing up. The film will burst into theatres on July 11, 2025, his dad’s birthday.

“Yes, I’m directing “Superman: Legacy“ to be released on July 11, 2025,” tweeted Gunn.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, ‘Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.’ I hadn’t realized. I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him.”

He accompanied the announcement with an image from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s “All-Star Superman” series, which may indicate the film’s inspirations.

“I was offered Superman years ago—I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved,” Gunn continued.

“Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey.”