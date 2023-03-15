Despite the ever-pressing rumour mill, celebrity stylist Law Roach is not retiring because of an alleged feud with Zendaya.

On Wednesday, the acclaimed stylist shared on Instagram that he would be retiring from the industry. He cited reasons, including “politics, the lies and false narratives.”

The seemingly abrupt retirement caused many fans online and media outlets to speculate whether he was referring to an alleged spat with actress Zendaya during Paris Fashion Week a few weeks ago.

A short video showed the stylist seated behind the starlet at a fashion show, much to his disapproval.

However, Roach clarified the truth on Wednesday, and there doesn’t seem to be any love lost between the two friends.

So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever! — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!” he tweeted, causing many fans of the pair to celebrate.

She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love. — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

“She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” Roach further wrote, indicating their strong relationship. He also tweeted a gif from the “The Color Purple” with the phrase “you and me will never part” about the “Dune” actress.

Literally me and zendaya…. pic.twitter.com/Ve2dnyzpsW — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

Fans celebrated the pair’s lasting friendship, with one Twitter account writing: “You ain’t even have to clear this up but the sigh of relief I let out reading it? Real one.”

