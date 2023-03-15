#Scandoval is bringing in the ratings.

Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” is reaching sky-high ratings following the affair between cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The ratings have doubled since the news broke of the long-running affair, with the March 8 episode of the series raking in 2.2 million viewers across all platforms.

Bravo’s late-night show, “Watch What Happens Live”, also experienced a steady boost in viewership when the episode aired an interview with Lisa Vanderpump, bringing in 593,000 viewers in the 18 to 49 demographic alone.

The numbers continued to beam on Peacock, a streaming platform where Bravo shows air the next day. The March 8 episode of “Vanderpump Rules”, according to the network, was the “third highest episode ever of a Bravo Peacock-next day series in both 18-49 and total viewers (through 3 days).”

Viewership will continue to bring in stellar results as the various aftermaths of the affair continue to play out in real-time.