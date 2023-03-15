“Monk” is returning to the airwaves, but this time as a movie.

Peacock has received the green light for a new project that sees the original cast and creators behind the detective series reunite for a film titled “Mr. Monk’s Last Case“.

Original series creator Andy Breckman is back and will reclaim his role as writer and executive producer for the movie.

Randy Zisk, who helped create 35 episodes of the show, will be directing the project. Fans will be excited to see cast members Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin and Héctor Elizondo returning to their roles.

“When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again,” ecstatically expressed Michael Sluchan, executive vp movies, kids and daytime at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

READ MORE: ‘Monk’ Star Jason Gray-Stanford Opens Up About Heart Transplant

“The movie has the heart and humour of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.”

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case“ will follow Monk as he maneuvers a very personal case involving his stepdaughter, Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

All eight seasons of “Monk“ are currently available to stream on Peacock.