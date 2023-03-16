Ariana Madix is speaking out following her split from Tom Sandoval amid allegations that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

Madix, who deactivated her Instagram after the allegations broke, returned to the platform to share her side of the story and thank the friends and “Vanderpump Rules” castmates who have been by her side and supporting in the aftermath.

Posting a photo of herself in a hot pink and green dress from a recent trip to Mexico for her friend’s wedding, Madix started off the message writing, “Hi. Where to begin?”

Noting that she wanted to share her “most sincere gratitude” for the “outpouring of love and support” she’s received since the news broke, Madix added, “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

The reality star continued, “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”

Madix concluded her message writing, “What doesn’t kill me better run.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star’s message come just days after both Sandoval and Leviss released statements about the split.

Last week, Sandoval, who first spoke out in a message earlier this month, shared a second personal message on his Instagram account, in which he apologized to “everyone I’ve hurt.”

He then focused his apology at Madix, writing, “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Leviss, meanwhile, spoke about the scandal in an exclusive statement to ET, in which she made clear that she is not the victim in this situation, adding that she deeply regrets “hurting Ariana.”

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counsellor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behaviour and make healthier choices.

Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated.

I have begun counselling to end my unhealthy behavioural cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.” – Raquel Leviss

News of Sandoval and Leviss’ alleged affair first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been “too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things.”

“Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel,” another source told ET. “The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she’ll be OK.”

Meanwhile, “Vanderpump Rules” has resumed production with plans to include the breakup and its fallout in season 10, a source told ET. That split, another source told ET, is for good as neither Madix nor Sandoval want to get back together.

“Ariana has no plans to get back with Tom after what he did to her and Tom is ready to move on,” the source said. “Ariana is devastated and feels betrayed, something she won’t be able to get over for a long time.”

