Justin Bieber is feeling happy.

On Wednesday, the Canadian superstar shared a positive new update about his recovery from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which he was first diagnosed with in June 2022.

In a video post on his Instagram Story, the singer’s face appears close-up with the caption reading, “Wait for it…”

After a few seconds, Bieber cracks a big smile.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

While a video of a celebrity smiling might not ordinarily mean much, in Bieber’s case, it is a sign that the partial facial paralysis from the RHS diagnosis has mostly gone away.

Back when he was diagnosed, the singer told fans about how the syndrome had left him unable to blink his eye or smile on one side of his face.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said at the time.

He explained that he would be working on facial exercises to combat the paralysis.

“It will go back to normal. It’s just time,” Bieber said. “We don’t know how long it will be, but it will be ok.”

Due to the diagnosis, Bieber postponed a number of tour dates, returning to the stage in July, though he only performed six more shows before deciding to take more time off.

Earlier this month, the singer announced that he would be cancelling the remaining dates on his Justice world tour.